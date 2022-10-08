Meta Course (COURSE) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Meta Course (COURSE) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Meta Course token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Meta Course has traded 59.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meta Course has a market cap of $185,066.63 and $66,458.00 worth of Meta Course was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009839 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Meta Course Token Profile

Meta Course’s launch date was April 11th, 2022. Meta Course’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Meta Course’s official Twitter account is @metacoursetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meta Course’s official website is www.metacoursetoken.com.

Meta Course Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Course (COURSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Course has a current supply of 10,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Course is 0 USD and is down -46.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $215.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metacoursetoken.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Course directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta Course should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta Course using one of the exchanges listed above.

