MetaFabric (FABRIC) Price Down 14.9% Over Last Week

MetaFabric (FABRIC) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. MetaFabric has a total market capitalization of $420,867.17 and approximately $11,253.00 worth of MetaFabric was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaFabric token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MetaFabric has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009835 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About MetaFabric

MetaFabric’s launch date was December 3rd, 2021. MetaFabric’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for MetaFabric is metafabric.io. MetaFabric’s official Twitter account is @meta_fabric and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaFabric Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaFabric (FABRIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetaFabric has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaFabric is 0.00084799 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $10,998.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metafabric.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaFabric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaFabric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaFabric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

