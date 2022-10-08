MetaniaGames (METANIA) Price Hits $0.0032

MetaniaGames (METANIA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last week, MetaniaGames has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. One MetaniaGames token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaniaGames has a market capitalization of $480,724.91 and $14,781.00 worth of MetaniaGames was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetaniaGames Token Profile

MetaniaGames was first traded on January 22nd, 2022. MetaniaGames’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,004 tokens. The official website for MetaniaGames is metania.games. The Reddit community for MetaniaGames is https://reddit.com/r/metaniagames and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaniaGames’ official message board is metania.medium.com. MetaniaGames’ official Twitter account is @metaniagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaniaGames

MetaniaGames (METANIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform.

