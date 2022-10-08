Metapad Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $720,000.00 (MPD)

Metapad (MPD) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Metapad token can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metapad has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metapad has a market capitalization of $720,000.00 and approximately $183,960.00 worth of Metapad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009792 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Metapad

Metapad’s launch date was October 27th, 2021. Metapad’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Metapad’s official Twitter account is @meta_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metapad is metaversepad.app. The official message board for Metapad is medium.com/@metaverse.ecosystem.

Metapad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metapad (MPD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metapad has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metapad is 0.0068011 USD and is up 3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $191,904.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metaversepad.app.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metapad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metapad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metapad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

