Metars Genesis Trading Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One Metars Genesis token can now be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00007414 BTC on major exchanges. Metars Genesis has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and $682,650.00 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Metars Genesis

Metars Genesis is a token. It was first traded on June 18th, 2019. Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,468,950 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home.

Buying and Selling Metars Genesis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 2,468,950 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.59955806 USD and is up 4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $690,918.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

