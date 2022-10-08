MetaSpace Trading Down 15.3% Over Last Week (MSPACE)

MetaSpace (MSPACE) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, MetaSpace has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetaSpace has a market capitalization of $705,241.36 and $11,307.00 worth of MetaSpace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaSpace token can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009801 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About MetaSpace

MetaSpace’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. MetaSpace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,425,253 tokens. MetaSpace’s official Twitter account is @metaspacegaming and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaSpace is www.metaspacemoon.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaSpace (MSPACE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaSpace has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaSpace is 0.01319815 USD and is down -5.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,000.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metaspacemoon.com/.”

