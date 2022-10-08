Metavault Trade Trading 10.9% Higher This Week (MVX)

Metavault Trade (MVX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Metavault Trade has a market cap of $2.66 million and $36,491.00 worth of Metavault Trade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metavault Trade token can now be bought for $1.57 or 0.00008051 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Metavault Trade has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Metavault Trade Profile

Metavault Trade’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Metavault Trade’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,696,204 tokens. The official website for Metavault Trade is metavault.trade. Metavault Trade’s official Twitter account is @metavaulttrade and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metavault Trade’s official message board is medium.com/@metavault.trade.

Buying and Selling Metavault Trade

According to CryptoCompare, “Metavault Trade (MVX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Metavault Trade has a current supply of 4,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metavault Trade is 1.55812521 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $39,249.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metavault.trade.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metavault Trade directly using US dollars.

