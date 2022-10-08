Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 184,823 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,130,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 184,823 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Microchip Technology worth $65,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.44. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

