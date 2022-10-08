Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 21,584 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,584 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $50,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 16,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.68. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.70 and a fifty-two week high of $126.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.46.

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

