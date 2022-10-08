Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $42.75 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,955 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,139 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Cadence Design Systems worth $42,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.54.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $158.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $9,883,146.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,356,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $42,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,970,569.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $9,883,146.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,356,831.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,728 shares of company stock worth $66,201,836 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

