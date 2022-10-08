Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $52.52 Million Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,391,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,282 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $52,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 28.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NortonLifeLock

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Ondrej Vlcek purchased 456,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at $75,659,568.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on NLOK. StockNews.com cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

NLOK stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.94. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.32 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 565.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

