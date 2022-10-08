Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $60.83 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,231 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Activision Blizzard worth $60,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $73.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.52. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

