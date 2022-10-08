Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 212,445 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,044,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,445 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Exelon worth $47,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 62,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2,068.8% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.64. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

