Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 256,048 Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,048 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 2.65% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $56,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKL. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

DKL stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.96. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 2.23.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 145.45%. The business had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Activity at Delek Logistics Partners

In related news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,952.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Delek Logistics Partners news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 500 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,952.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Brown III sold 8,000 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $479,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delek Logistics Partners Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

