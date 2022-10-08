Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,851,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 608,871 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.6% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $206,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $40.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

