Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Rating) were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.04). Approximately 544,872 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 340,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.85 ($0.05).

Mirriad Advertising Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95.

About Mirriad Advertising

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies. It inserts advertising imagery, such as products, signage formats, or videos into pre-existing video content. It serves customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India.

