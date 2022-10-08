MODA DAO Price Reaches $0.37 on Top Exchanges (MODA)

MODA DAO (MODA) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One MODA DAO token can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MODA DAO has a market cap of $293,127.17 and approximately $41,425.00 worth of MODA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MODA DAO has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009839 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MODA DAO Profile

MODA DAO’s launch date was November 14th, 2021. MODA DAO’s total supply is 4,440,427 tokens and its circulating supply is 794,444 tokens. The official message board for MODA DAO is moda-dao.medium.com. MODA DAO’s official website is modadao.io. MODA DAO’s official Twitter account is @moda_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MODA DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MODA DAO (MODA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. MODA DAO has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MODA DAO is 0.39181649 USD and is up 2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $30,460.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://modadao.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MODA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MODA DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MODA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

