Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,498 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Moderna worth $54,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Moderna by 188.5% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.08.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $844,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,300,131.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $844,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,300,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total transaction of $6,907,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,588,954.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 640,048 shares of company stock valued at $96,779,742 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $119.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $376.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

