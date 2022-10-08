Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,014,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,248,000 after purchasing an additional 82,438 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,821,000 after purchasing an additional 132,270 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.36. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

