Monerium EUR emoney Price Tops $0.98 on Major Exchanges (EURe)

Monerium EUR emoney (EURe) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Monerium EUR emoney has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Monerium EUR emoney token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monerium EUR emoney has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $21,947.00 worth of Monerium EUR emoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003310 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009832 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Monerium EUR emoney’s launch date was November 27th, 2019. Monerium EUR emoney’s total supply is 583,581 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,194,581 tokens. Monerium EUR emoney’s official website is monerium.com. The Reddit community for Monerium EUR emoney is https://reddit.com/r/monerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monerium EUR emoney’s official Twitter account is @monerium.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monerium EUR emoney (EURe) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Monerium EUR emoney has a current supply of 583,581 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Monerium EUR emoney is 0.97699055 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,029.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://monerium.com.”

