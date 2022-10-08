Morgan Stanley Cuts Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target to $6.30

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $6.50 to $6.30 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.65 to $6.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.39.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -162.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 89.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is currently -2,665.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,558,000 after buying an additional 107,901 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,534,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,007,000 after acquiring an additional 330,072 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,780,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,262,000 after acquiring an additional 128,483 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,672,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 4,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

