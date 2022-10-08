Morgan Stanley Lowers SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $351.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $493.00.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush cut SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised SVB Financial Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $523.24.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $341.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $397.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $328.27 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by ($2.08). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 29.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

