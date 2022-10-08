Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 260.50 ($3.15) and last traded at GBX 265 ($3.20). Approximately 8,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 50,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267.50 ($3.23).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a report on Friday, September 16th.
Mpac Group Stock Down 0.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £54.04 million and a P/E ratio of 1,152.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 279.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 371.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Insider Activity
Mpac Group Company Profile
Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.
See Also
