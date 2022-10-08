MRHB DeFi 1-Day Volume Tops $329,259.00 (MRHB)

MRHB DeFi (MRHB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One MRHB DeFi token can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MRHB DeFi has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. MRHB DeFi has a total market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $329,259.00 worth of MRHB DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MRHB DeFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010250 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About MRHB DeFi

MRHB DeFi’s launch date was March 9th, 2021. MRHB DeFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,723,398 tokens. MRHB DeFi’s official website is mrhb.network. The official message board for MRHB DeFi is mrhbdefi.medium.com. MRHB DeFi’s official Twitter account is @marhabadefi.

MRHB DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MRHB DeFi Network (MRHB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MRHB DeFi Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MRHB DeFi Network is 0.00719011 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $445,360.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mrhb.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MRHB DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MRHB DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MRHB DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MRHB DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MRHB DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.