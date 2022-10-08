MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

MTY Food Group Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of MTY opened at C$54.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$45.20 and a 1 year high of C$71.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$162.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$155.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 4.4178113 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MTY Food Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.94.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

