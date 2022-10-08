My Liquidity Partner (MLP) Price Hits $0.0163

My Liquidity Partner (MLP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. One My Liquidity Partner token can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My Liquidity Partner has a market capitalization of $25.83 million and $2.73 million worth of My Liquidity Partner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, My Liquidity Partner has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

About My Liquidity Partner

My Liquidity Partner launched on April 25th, 2022. My Liquidity Partner’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,776,595 tokens. The official message board for My Liquidity Partner is medium.com/@my_liquidity_partner. The official website for My Liquidity Partner is www.myliquiditypartner.com. My Liquidity Partner’s official Twitter account is @myliquidity_mlp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My Liquidity Partner (MLP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. My Liquidity Partner has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of My Liquidity Partner is 0.01597703 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,327,975.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.myliquiditypartner.com.”

