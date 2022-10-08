MyRichFarm (RCH) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.89 Million

MyRichFarm (RCH) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. MyRichFarm has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $10,462.00 worth of MyRichFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyRichFarm token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MyRichFarm has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003290 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MyRichFarm Profile

MyRichFarm’s genesis date was January 18th, 2022. MyRichFarm’s total supply is 1,123,927,766 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,548,221 tokens. MyRichFarm’s official Twitter account is @myrichfarm. The official website for MyRichFarm is myrichfarm.com. MyRichFarm’s official message board is medium.com/@myrichfarm.

According to CryptoCompare, “MyRichFarm (RCH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MyRichFarm has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MyRichFarm is 0.00459128 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,798.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myrichfarm.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyRichFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyRichFarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyRichFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

