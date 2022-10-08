NADA Protocol Token Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (NADA)

NADA Protocol Token (NADA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One NADA Protocol Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NADA Protocol Token has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. NADA Protocol Token has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $59,377.00 worth of NADA Protocol Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NADA Protocol Token Profile

NADA Protocol Token was first traded on August 30th, 2022. NADA Protocol Token’s official Twitter account is @nadaslimeworld. NADA Protocol Token’s official website is slimeworldnft.com/front/apply/pc#sec1.

According to CryptoCompare, “NADA Protocol Token (NADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. NADA Protocol Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of NADA Protocol Token is 0.00301747 USD and is down -4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $36,720.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://slimeworldnft.com/front/apply/pc#sec1.”

