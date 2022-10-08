Nano (XNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $108.91 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00004195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $108.91 million and $3.77 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004458 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Banano (BAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ShibChain (SC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2015. Nano has a current supply of 133,248,297.197. The last known price of Nano is 0.80646567 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $1,985,607.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://nano.org/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.