National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 135.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,771 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,795 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,634,000 after purchasing an additional 831,002 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 29.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,900,000 after acquiring an additional 574,203 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 52.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,877,000 after buying an additional 374,358 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 19.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,801,000 after purchasing an additional 360,734 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $38.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.37. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.52 and a 12-month high of $48.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 129.41%.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,790,639.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

