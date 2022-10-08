Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.52

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.52 and traded as high as $11.54. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 71,011 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Down 2.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $19.93 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 648,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

