Navalign LLC Cuts Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Navalign LLC lessened its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,594 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,107 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $134,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $73.09. 3,061,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,301,997. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.96. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WYNN. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.57.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

