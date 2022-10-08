Navalign LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Navalign LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $2.82 on Friday, reaching $123.76. 561,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,420. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $121.57 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

