Navalign LLC Has $478,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Navalign LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after acquiring an additional 254,262 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after acquiring an additional 143,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,557,000 after acquiring an additional 239,441 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.96. 2,537,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,271. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.12 and a 200 day moving average of $138.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

