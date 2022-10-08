Navalign LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Navalign LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,668 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,422 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,781,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after purchasing an additional 160,371 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,458,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,410,000 after purchasing an additional 338,081 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,328 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,349,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,849,000 after purchasing an additional 35,011 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPIP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.47. 1,342,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,515. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $32.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.09.

