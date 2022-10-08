Navalign LLC Sells 2,298 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Navalign LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USRT. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449,065 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $16,728,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $9,893,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,312,000. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,682,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of USRT traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.11. 296,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,061. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $45.78 and a 12-month high of $68.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.97.

