Navalign LLC Sells 393 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Navalign LLC cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,743 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 22,538 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 25,108 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,536 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 903,398 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $65,243,000 after buying an additional 28,806 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $118.51. 9,373,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,904,623. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. MKM Partners raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

