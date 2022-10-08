Nelson Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nelson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,449 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 33,294 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $827,082,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $408,331,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,845 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $648,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,443 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.59. 5,153,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,023,472. The company has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

