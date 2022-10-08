Nelson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 1.5% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $1,349,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $481,525,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,267,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,316,511. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $109.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $80.39 and a 12-month high of $128.32.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.10.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
