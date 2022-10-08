Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $4.56 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $438,274,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,950,000 after acquiring an additional 245,342 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,932,000 after acquiring an additional 187,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 143.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,750,000 after acquiring an additional 156,910 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ROP stock traded down $10.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $369.37. 577,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,515. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.22 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.65.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $486.56.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

