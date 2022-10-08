Nelson Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,162 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Caribou Biosciences worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 218,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 407.9% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 252,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 202,598 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 92,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRBU shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

NASDAQ:CRBU traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. 385,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,549. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.59.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, VP Ryan Fischesser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Caribou Biosciences news, VP Ryan Fischesser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $485,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,101.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

