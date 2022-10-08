Nelson Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nelson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.9% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,534,730,000 after purchasing an additional 643,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,266,923,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $94,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.91. 8,618,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,007,255. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $112.92 and a one year high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.98.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. DZ Bank lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

