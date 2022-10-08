Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 118 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.44. 3,144,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,703,061. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.57.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

