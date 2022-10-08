Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 969 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Diageo by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

NYSE DEO traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.30. 351,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,236. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $163.50 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.20 and a 200-day moving average of $185.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 2%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

