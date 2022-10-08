Nelson Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,457 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% in the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,066 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $9.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.77. 3,495,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,436,622. The company has a 50 day moving average of $366.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.98. The firm has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

