Neos Credits Trading Down 7.6% This Week (NCR)

Neos Credits (NCR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Neos Credits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neos Credits has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neos Credits has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and $76,976.00 worth of Neos Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neos Credits alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Neos Credits Profile

Neos Credits’ launch date was July 16th, 2018. Neos Credits’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,428,414 tokens. The Reddit community for Neos Credits is https://reddit.com/r/NeosVR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neos Credits’ official Twitter account is @neos_vr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neos Credits’ official website is neos.com.

Neos Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neos Credits (NCR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Neos Credits has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Neos Credits is 0.17287035 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $63,636.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://neos.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neos Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neos Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neos Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neos Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neos Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.