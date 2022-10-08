Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Bloom Burton restated a buy rating on shares of Neovasc in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Neovasc Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. Neovasc has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 12.88, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.99.
Neovasc Company Profile
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
