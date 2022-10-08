Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,587 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 1.2% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 602.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 590 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after buying an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Netflix by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $15.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.75. 9,806,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,935,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.83 and a 200-day moving average of $231.21. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Benchmark downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.51.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

