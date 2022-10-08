NewSquare Capital LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $2,077,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 51.1% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period.

FMB stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.08. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $57.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

