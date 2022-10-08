NewSquare Capital LLC Has $196,000 Stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 378,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,078,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,956,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,991,000.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AOA opened at $55.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.39. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $55.45 and a 12 month high of $73.77.

About iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

